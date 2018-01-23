New MD selected for Scottish electrical contractors’ group

Select, the Scottish electrical contractors’ trade association, has chosen Darrell Matthews to take over from Newell McGuinness as its managing director.

Newell McGuinness has been Select MD for 13 years. His successor, Darrell Matthews, is currently northwest regional director of the Institution of Civil Engineers. He has previously worked for the Engineering Employers Federation and the Institute of Directors.

Darrell Matthews will join Select as MD designate in March and will progressively take over from Newell McGuinness.

Select president Kevin Griffin said: “Darrell was the outstanding candidate from a long list of applicants. I am sure he will build on the excellent progress made by Select under Newell’s guidance and he has the full support of the central board to do so.”