10,000 product launches promised at the NEC this week

The UK Construction Week 2017 trade fair opens at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre this week

Some 650 exhibitors have booked stands and 30,000 trade visitors are expected to visit. The event, which runs from Tuesday 10th to Thursday 12th October, includes a seminar programme.

The organisers say that the exhibitors will, between them, be launching more than 10,000 new products.

UK Construction Week is segmented along industry lines, comprising the Build Show, Timber Expo, Civils Expo, Plant & Machinery Live, Energy 2017, Smart Buildings 2017, Surface & Materials Show, HVAC 2017 and Grand Designs Live.

Additional zones and theatres include Health & Safety, Windows & Doors, Roofing & Insulation, Tools, Builders Merchants Federation Pavilion, Development & Regeneration Hub, BIM Prospects Theatre, How to Theatre and Education Hub.

It is free to attend. Click http://bit.ly/2wGqEp5 to register for speedy entrance and for more details.