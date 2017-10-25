£100m Lancashire road scheme planned

Highways England is planning to build a £100m new bypass along the A585 near Poulton-le-Fylde in Lancashire,

Work to construct the new road could start in early 2020, subject to statutory consultation and financial approvals.

Plans for the new dual carriageway were unveiled today as part of Highways England’s preferred route announcement (PRA) for the project.

The 2.7-mile Windy Harbour to Skippool section is one of the busiest and most congested along the 11.5-mile A585 road which links Fleetwood to the M55. The Shard and Little Singleton junctions are particular congestion bottlenecks.

In a public consultation last year 78% of respondents and both Fylde and Wyre councils backed the bypass option over an alternative to improve the existing single carriageway road.

Highways England project manager David Hopkin said: “We are delighted to announce we have decided to take the southern bypass option forward. It was comfortably the most popular option in a consultation in which almost everyone agreed that something needs to be done about congestion along this section of the A585.

“The new road will help secure and improve opportunities for housing and jobs in this part of Lancashire and contribute to improved connections to the whole of the motorway network.”

Highways England is also continuing to consider options for the Garstang New Road junction. Another idea to link the new bypass to Shard Road which was raised by local people during the consultation will also be investigated.

