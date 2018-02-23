£125m A2 junction plans move forward

Highways England has published updated plans for a £125m scheme to improve two adjacent junctions on the A2 in north Kent.

The junctions for Bean and Ebbsfleet are set to get enlarged junction roundabouts, with new lanes and enhanced slip roads.

At Bean, a new bridge will be built over the A2 dual carriageway providing two extra lanes between the two junction roundabouts and an additional slip road for eastbound traffic joining the A2.

The Ebbsfleet junction improvements include enlarging the existing roundabouts, widening the road between the roundabouts to a dual carriageway and widening existing slip roads.

The Ebbsfleet Development Corporation is contributing £45m funding for the £125m project.

An initial consultation ran between January and March 2017, before the preferred options were announced in August. Public consultation has now begun on the updated plans, which will form the basis of the project’s formal planning application.

Highways England senior project manager Brian Gash said: “Bean and Ebbsfleet junctions serve Bluewater, Ebbsfleet International station and soon the new Garden City and these vital upgrades will help to make sure that the A2 stays fit for the future opportunities coming to Kent.

“Demand is expected to grow by up to 200% by 2027, so it is vital that the final proposals we end up taking forward for planning permission are the best we can possibly make them. People’s input into the consultation will help us make sure that they are.”