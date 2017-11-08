£1.5bn Scottish housing framework out to tender

A consortium of Scottish local authorities is putting together a house-building framework worth £1.5bn to the selected contractors.

The four-year housing construction framework is being procured by LHC on behalf of the Scottish Procurement Alliance.

Works to be delivered include the development of new build housing projects, from flats and houses to care homes and student accommodation.

LHC anticipates a wide range of projects being delivered under the framework, from single smaller sites to complex multi-site projects, and this is reflected in the lot structure: projects of up to 15 units; projects of between 16 and 49 units; and projects of 50 units or more.

Each lot will be split into local government areas.

The procurement documents are available at www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk