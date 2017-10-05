News » Plant » 22-tonne digger stolen in Manchester » published 5 Oct 2017
22-tonne digger stolen in Manchester
Total Plant Hire has put out a call for help after the theft this week of a 22-tonne Doosan excavator from a recycling centre in Collyhurst, Manchester.
A Doosan DX225LC, in TP Halligan Orange and green livery, was stolen on the evening of 3rd October 2017. The serial number is dwbhedsocc0051088.
If anyone sees it, please call Total Plant Hire on 0161 877 1367.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 5 Oct 2017 (last updated on 5 Oct 2017).