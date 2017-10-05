22-tonne digger stolen in Manchester

Total Plant Hire has put out a call for help after the theft this week of a 22-tonne Doosan excavator from a recycling centre in Collyhurst, Manchester.

A Doosan DX225LC, in TP Halligan Orange and green livery, was stolen on the evening of 3rd October 2017. The serial number is dwbhedsocc0051088.

If anyone sees it, please call Total Plant Hire on 0161 877 1367.