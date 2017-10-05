Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

22-tonne digger stolen in Manchester

22-tonne digger stolen in Manchester

Total Plant Hire has put out a call for help after the theft this week of a 22-tonne Doosan excavator from a recycling centre in Collyhurst, Manchester.

The stolen Doosan DX225LC Above: The stolen Doosan DX225LC

A Doosan DX225LC, in TP Halligan Orange and green livery, was stolen on the evening of 3rd October 2017. The serial number is dwbhedsocc0051088.

If anyone sees it, please call Total Plant Hire on 0161 877 1367.

 

 

5 Oct 2017

