Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » £2.3bn for second wave of Welsh schools upgrade » published 13 Nov 2017

£2.3bn for second wave of Welsh schools upgrade

The Welsh government has allocated a further £2.3bn to update school and college buildings.

The money will provide a second wave of investment for Wales’ 21st Century Schools and Education Programme. Band A of the programme concludes in 2019 after a £1.4bn spend over five-years. 

This second wave of investment, Band B, will comprise two funding streams; one using traditional capital, and one using revenue funding via a new form of public private partnership called the mutual investment model (MIM).

 

 

This article was published on 13 Nov 2017

