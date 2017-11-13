News » UK » £2.3bn for second wave of Welsh schools upgrade » published 13 Nov 2017
£2.3bn for second wave of Welsh schools upgrade
The Welsh government has allocated a further £2.3bn to update school and college buildings.
The money will provide a second wave of investment for Wales’ 21st Century Schools and Education Programme. Band A of the programme concludes in 2019 after a £1.4bn spend over five-years.
This second wave of investment, Band B, will comprise two funding streams; one using traditional capital, and one using revenue funding via a new form of public private partnership called the mutual investment model (MIM).
