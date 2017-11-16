£300m prefab schools framework out to tender

The Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) has opened the bidding for places on a framework for the supply of modular building units for secondary schools.

The contract for ESFA’s component secondary block framework is expected to be worth £300m to the offsite construction sector over its four-year term.

The ESFA envisages that the framework will support both block replacement schemes and a number of whole school schemes.

Lot 1 is for higher value schemes. The ESFA intends to appoint three primary contractors to the framework agreement for this lot. Subject to the provisions set out in the procurement documents the three successful bidders will each deliver one identified scheme. The estimated total value of the initial three secondary school block schemes is £20m.

Subsequent projects expected to be procured through the framework takes the total value of Lot 1 over the 48 months to £250m.

Lot 2 is for smaller, lower value schemes. The ESFA intends to appoint three contractors for this lot as well, but two will be primary contractors and one a reserve contractor. Subject to the provisions set out in the procurement documents, the two primary contractors will deliver a group of up to eight secondary school block schemes split into two batches geographically. The estimated total value of the initial eight secondary school block schemes is £15m. The framework also allows for the introduction of future secondary school schemes up to a maximum total value of £50m.

More information is available at the Delta eSourcing portal.