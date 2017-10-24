£30k fine follows skylight fall

A Gloucester construction company has been fined £30,000 after a worker suffered serious injuries falling through a skylight.

Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 22nd October 2015, a subcontractor working for King Builders (Gloucester) Ltd, suffered fractured vertebrae, chest and head injuries after falling through the unprotected skylight.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that King Builders, the principal contractor, failed to ensure the safety of those working on the roof at the site in Pitt Street.

King Builders (Gloucester) Ltd was convicted of breaching Regulation 4 (1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. It was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay costs of £18,281.70.

HSE inspector Simon Chilcott said after the hearing: “Those in control of work have a responsibility to ensure safe methods of working are used and to maintain control of those working for them. If simple precautions, such as a robust cover or scaffolding, had been in place prior to the incident, the serious injuries sustained by the subcontractor could have been prevented.”