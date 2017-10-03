£350m Leeds city centre plans go in

The developer behind the £400m Kirkstall Forge scheme in Leeds has drawn up plans for another £350m regeneration scheme in the city.

CEG has submitted a hybrid planning application for a 3.5 hectare site in South Bank, near the new southern entrance to Leeds City Station.

New buildings will range from five to 40 storeys in the southwest quadrant of Leeds city centre.

The application seeks detailed planning permission for two office developments with ground floor retail and leisure totalling up to 26,100 m2 and outline planning permission for mixed-use development of up to 103,900 m2 of offices, retail, leisure, hotel, health, education and community uses, parking and up to 750 new homes, along with new public spaces and landscaping.

CEG development director Jon Kenny said: “The CEG team has long identified with the truly unique characteristic of the South Bank area of the city, as a place to create an exceptional living and working environment; one rich in history and architectural gems waiting to be reinvigorated.

“This is a derelict site where we can deliver a vibrant mixed-use strategic development of a critical mass and international quality that can enable this regeneration area to become a true gateway into the city, reconnecting local communities.”

CEG is working with architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, which has designed a mixed-use community that builds on the industrial heritage of the area with landmark buildings and public spaces close to Leeds City Station and the canal. The two-storey printworks building façade is to be retained as a feature within the design.

FCBStudios partner Alex Whitbread said it was “truly a once in lifetime opportunity to transform the city for the 21st century”.

CEG has a legacy of investing in Leeds; managing buildings at Thorpe Park and Albion Street and delivering a £400m development at Kirkstall Forge. Here, a new railway station has already opened, paving the way for 1,050 new homes and commercial, retail, leisure and community space in a wooded, riverside site alongside the ruins of Kirkstall Abbey. The first 10,000 m2 office building opens in autumn 2017 with nearly half of it pre-let to Zenith for its new headquarters.

CEG, in conjunction with Wates and Leeds College of Building, is also running the Forging Futures skills training campus at Kirkstall Forge.