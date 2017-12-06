Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu December 07 2017

£35m Edinburgh regen scheme begins

Keepmoat Regeneration has started construction work on a £35m council-led housing project in Edinburgh.

A site visit by, left to right, Cllr Gavin Barrie, Helen Kelly of North Sighthill Residents' Association and Scottish housing minister Kevin Stewart MSP Above: A site visit by, left to right, Cllr Gavin Barrie, Helen Kelly of North Sighthill Residents' Association and Scottish housing minister Kevin Stewart MSP

The City of Edinburgh Council has teamed up with Keepmoat Regeneration for a mixed tenure affordable housing development of 316 homes on land at North Sighthill previously occupied by tower blocks.

Councillor Gavin Barrie, housing and economy convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “This development is a key part in the council’s coalition pledge to deliver 20,000 affordable and low-cost homes over the next 10 years. Each of the new homes have been designed to ensure residents’ heating costs will be kept low and the development includes a variety of gardens and open space for residents.

“We are very pleased to be working with Keepmoat on this project which is now part of a larger programme already delivering new affordable homes in Leith, Newhaven, Craigmillar, Pennywell, Gracemount and Chesser in one of the most ambitious council-led housebuilding programmes in the UK.”

 

 

 

