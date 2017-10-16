£40m car distribution centre planned

Stoford Developments is planning to build a £40m car storage facility in Staffordshire.

Plans for the 52-acre Jaguar Land Rover distribution centre at Stone Business Park go out to public consultation this week before being submitted to Stafford Borough Council.

Stoford director Tony Nash said: “This development will bring significant inward investment into the county and will represent a major commitment to the region by one of the world’s leading luxury car makers.

“The 52-acre site will primarily act as a new vehicle distribution centre accommodating up to 6,500 vehicles. It will provide the manufacturer with a high quality national delivery hub in a central location with excellent links to the motorway network. A highly secure site, it will also be very well landscaped to limit the impact on the surrounding area as much as possible.”

The two-day public consultation is being held at Stone House Hotel, Stafford Road, Stone, on 17th and 18th October 2017 from 4:30pm to 7pm.