£45m Waterloo station retail scheme up for grabs

London & Continent al Railways (LCR) is seeking contractors to undertake the retail redevelopment of the former Waterloo International Terminal (WIT).

Some 130,000 square feet of retail space is to be developed for fit out by incoming tenants with associated external siteworks, drainage and incoming services.

The contract value is estimated at £45m.

Work is scheduled to begin on site in September 2018 and complete by April 2021.

Contractors wanting the job have until 23rd February to register interest; three will then be invited to submit full bids.

For more information, see the Delta eSourcing portal at: https://www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-London:-Construction-work./29Y4Z2G96N