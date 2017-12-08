£70m Inverness prison ITT in preparation

Tender documents are being prepared for the construction of a new £70m prison in Inverness.

BakerHicks, Morgan Sindall’s professional services business, has started work on the full concept design for the new £70m HMP Highland in Inverness. Its initial designs were used to achieve planning permission in principle and are now being developed to a point that the project can be tendered for construction.

The new prison has been designed as a ‘long winding wave’ along the river Ness so that, from eye level, the building can never be viewed in its entirety, making it seem less oppressive to visitors and passers-by. BakerHicks is partnering with TGP Landscape Architects on for landscape design services.

HMP Highland will hold up to 200 offenders, making it double the capacity of the existing prison that it is intended to replace. It will be the first new prison in the Scottish Highlands for more than a century.

BakerHicks has previously completed projects for HMP Perth and the Young Offenders Institute at Polmont.