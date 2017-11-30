£70m Kier hospital suspended

Kier has been told that a £70m hospital building project it was awarded a few months ago has been put on hold.

Nuffield Health contracted Kier in July for the construction of a new hospital on the site of Manchester Metropolitan University’s former campus on Hathersage Road.

Nuffield Health Manchester Hospital has been designed by Pozzoni Architecture.

Construction had been expected to begin later this year with a completion date of spring 2019.

However, Nuffield Health has put the project on hold, citing adverse market conditions.

It told local news site Place North West: “As a result of the current market conditions in the industry, Nuffield Health has decided to put construction on hold.”

The new hospital was to have provided more than 90,000 square feet of facilities over three floors, with five operating theatres, an imaging and diagnostic suite, 50 patient rooms and 30 consultation rooms.