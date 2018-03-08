78-year-old window fitter dies on the job

A 78-year-old man has died following a fall from scaffolding while working on a shop refurbishment job.

The Health & Safety Executive and Avon & Somerset Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident at Centaurus Business Park in South Gloucestershire.

The 78-year-old man from Birmingham was working on the refurbishment of a retail unit when he fell around 15ft from scaffolding sometime between 8am and 8.30am on Monday 5th March. He was taken to Southmead Hospital but died from his injuries.

Detective Inspector Dave Lewis said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man fell from scaffolding while fitting a large glass window. His family have been informed and are being supported at this very difficult time.

“We’ve been working closely with our colleagues in the Health & Safety Executive, who are assisting with our enquiries, to establish what happened.”