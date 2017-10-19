News » Plant » A-Plant adds 300 lighting towers » published 19 Oct 2017
A-Plant adds 300 lighting towers
A-Plant has boosted its fleet of mobile lighting towers with a £2.4m investment in time for winter.
A-Plant has bought 300 mobile tower lighting towers with LED lamps – 150 of Trime’s X-ECO model, 100 V20 units from Generac and 50 TL90 units from Morris Site Machinery.
Procurement director Andrew Winlow said: “It is essential that we have a good supply of the very latest and most appropriate equipment as winter approaches to keep sites bright and illuminated when reduced daylight hours and low levels of visibility can significantly impact on projects and timescales.
“We have invested in brand leading tower lighting units that provide crisp, clear light over a wide area with maximum fuel efficiency, low emissions, long running times as well as a range of additional benefits.”
