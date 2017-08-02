News » Plant » A-Plant boosts access fleet » published 2 Aug 2017
A-Plant boosts access fleet
A-Plant has invested £14m in its powered access fleet with new lifts from JLG, Nifty Lift and Skyjack
The latest investment has seen A-Plant take delivery of 800 pieces of new equipment, a substantial addition to its portfolio of powered access machines, although many of them represent replacement machines.
A-Plant's summer's purchasing spree is part of an overall £150m spend in new equipment across its product portfolio.
