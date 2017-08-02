Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » A-Plant boosts access fleet » published 2 Aug 2017

A-Plant boosts access fleet

A-Plant has invested £14m in its powered access fleet with new lifts from JLG, Nifty Lift and Skyjack

Some of A-Plant's new machines Above: Some of A-Plant's new machines

The latest investment has seen A-Plant take delivery of 800 pieces of new equipment, a substantial addition to its portfolio of powered access machines, although many of them represent replacement machines.

A-Plant's summer's purchasing spree is part of an overall £150m spend in new equipment across its product portfolio.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 2 Aug 2017 (last updated on 2 Aug 2017).

More News Channels