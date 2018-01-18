Aarsleff deploys Giken press in Beverley

North Midland Construction has contracted Aarsleff Ground Engineering to install 155 sheet piles at Grovehill Depot in Beverley.

Aarsleff will use its new Giken ECO 700S piling machine for the job, allowing for the silent and vibration-free driving of steel sheets.

The sheet piles to be pressed into the ground are 700mm wide and 12 metres long. They will form a retaining wall approximately 108 l/m for maximum retained height. A long-reach excavator mounted with Movax unit will handle and pitch piles to the press unit.

The limited working room, poor state of repair of the access and the bank slippage persuaded Aarsleff that it was not feasible for a mobile crane to traverse, nor provide a realistic radius for lifting. By using the long-reach excavator, Aarsleff hopes to ensure increased manoeuvrability and lower bearing pressures, all at a safe distance from the embankment, allowing the site team to work from behind the Giken press where previously installed piles have already stabilised the embankment wall.

The Movax also allows Aarselff to install and extract the necessary temporary reaction piles for the Giken press.

Aarsleff head of sheet piling John Storry said: “The Giken enables us to provide cost effective installation programmes and solutions to our clients, even in the most environmentally sensitive conditions.”

Aarsleff Ground Engineering starts works on the 29th January 2018.