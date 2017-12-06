Aberla gets £6m Salford M&E package

Domis Construction has appointed Aberla as mechanical and electrical subcontractor for its Local Blackfriars residential development in Salford.

The new gated development is currently at construction stage. The scheme will consist of two towers housing 380 apartments, plus a gym, café, cinema, launderette and commercial accommodation on the ground floor.

Aberla starts its £6m M&E works package this month and is programmed to continue until the scheme fully completes at the end of 2019. This is the second partnership between Aberla and Domis following the renovation of the adjacent Black Friar pub earlier this year.