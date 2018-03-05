Acciona and Besix win Dubai desalination plant

A joint venture of Acciona Agua and Belhasa Six Construct (Besix) has won a contract to build a reverse osmosis-based desalination plant in Jebel Ali.

The contract for Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa) is valued at AED 871m (£171m) and the plant will have a capacity of 40 million imperial gallons per day.

“Dewa continuously works to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water network, increase water flow to fulfil increasing demand for water in all parts of Dubai, and raise the volume of the Emirate’s water reserves and support sustainable development,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

He said that, in line with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 which aims to reduce Dubai’s carbon footprint to be the smallest in the world by 2050, Dewa is working to increase the efficiency of the water production plants through promoting PV panels and other solar technologies.

“This project is in-line with our decoupling plans for water desalination and power production and water desalination using solar energy,” he said. “The big projects launched by DEWA have contributed in reducing the production cost of electricity through solar energy on a global level, and we continue to decouple electricity production from water desalination to obtain 100% desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030. This will allow Dubai to exceed global targets for using clean energy to desalinate water. Reverse osmosis will help expand our production capacity to 305 million gallons of desalinated water per day by 2030. Eventually, reverse osmosis will produce 41% compared to its current share of 5%, so we will be able to produce 750 million gallons of desalinated water per day by 2030, compared to our current capacity of 470 million gallons per day. Also, increasing the operational efficiency of the decoupling process will save around AED 13 billion and reduce 43 ton of carbon emissions by 2030.”