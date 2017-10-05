Acciona teams up with start-ups

Acciona has picked eight start-ups to work with in a corporate accelerator project for infrastructure and renewable energy.

Smallmatek, Goi, Hemav, Kineo, Mytra, Smartive, Be More 3D and Artelnics have been invited to take part in the first round of ‘I'mnovation #Startups’

The start-ups will receive funding and advice from Acciona in order to apply their technologies to a pilot project in a real situation related to the company's activities.

The I'mnovation brings together the company’s R&D staff and facilities with an openness to disruptive technologies developed by start-ups and technology partners.

The eight companies, chosen from among more than 100 candidates, will have support, mentoring and funding from Acciona to test their technologies by applying them in a real situation in an Acciona project.

The winners were chosen by 50 executives from Acciona's business areas such as construction, services, water and renewable energy. All proposed innovative technological solutions that can be implemented in the short-medium term in the company's projects.

The innovations gravitate around the challenges including technologies such as big data, the internet of things, drones, 3d printing, robotics and machine learning, in order to carry out predictive maintenance, optimise asset management, build smart networks, improve infrastructure construction and maintenance processes, automate plants or develop new materials.