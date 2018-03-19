Acquisition boosts Go Plant in South Midlands

Go Plant has taken over the business and assets of operated sweeper hire company SM Sweepers.

SM Sweepers is a family run business started by Michelle Mitchell in 2007, operating from Raunds, Wellingborough. Its current workload includes the A14 development.

Go Plant will run its operations from a new operating centre in Islip, Kettering.

Go Plant chief executive Vaughan McLeod said: “Go Plant having a small presence in the South Midlands, had identified it as key to expansion. Therefore, SM Sweepers was an excellent fit, operationally and in delivering the same high standards and service levels to its customers.”

SM Sweepers’ operators have transferred to Go Plant to maintain continuity of contract operations. The purchase of the company from founder Michelle Mitchell comes with several specialist vehicles, including two Beam sweepers and a Quadvac sweeper, as well as a de-watering facility. This comes as Go Plant is already expanding its Beam sweeper fleet, having ordered five new beams which will be distributed around its regional service centres.

Vaughan McLeod added: “One of our key objectives is the ongoing development of systems to recycle waste from sweeper arisings, the de-watering facility is a vital piece of that puzzle and puts us a step closer to achieving our aims. Whilst the acquisition brings valuable equipment and expertise, it gives customers in the area peace of mind and brings the Go Plant brand to a wider audience.”

With the 2017 purchase of ID Sweepers in East Anglia, Go Plant now has 11 primary operating centres, 12 satellite sites and an operated sweeper fleet of 400.