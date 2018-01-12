Aecom adds to health team

Aecom has appointed Ian Mitchell as director of cost management for healthcare and public sector projects.

Ian Mitchell joins Aecom from Currie & Brown, where he advised clients on PFI bid submissions and Heritage Lottery Fund grant applications. Past projects he has worked on include Pembury hospital in Kent, Manchester Joint Hospitals PFI, St Bernard’s Hospital, Broadmoor Hospital, King’s College Hospital, The London Clinic, Guy’s & St Thomas Hospital and North Middlesex Hospital.

Jonathan Puddle, Aecom head of healthcare UK & Ireland, said: “Ian’s appointment reflects our ongoing investment in healthcare. His cost management expertise and his healthcare experience will be of great value as we continue to deliver major healthcare projects across the UK & Ireland.

Aecom’s healthcare portfolio includes the Guy’s Cancer Centre in London, UCLH’s new centre for surgery and cancer and Belfast Health & Social Care Trust’s critical care centre.