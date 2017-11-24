News » International » Aecom picked for Chinese theme park » published 24 Nov 2017
Aecom picked for Chinese theme park
Aecom has won the programme management contract for a US$1.85bn (£1.39bn) theme park in China.
The contract between Aecom Asia and Elite Global Group was signed this month on the sidelines of a trade show in Orlando, Florida.
Aecom will provide programme management services to Elite Global Group as it seeks to advance development of its 250-acre Nickelodeon-themed project. Winning the project is breakthrough moment for the company’s programme management consultancy business in the People's Republic of China, said Aecom Asia Pacific vice president Chris Yoshii.
The project will be a central feature of the 750-acre, Foshan Cultural & Ecological Coastal Park, which will incorporate cultural, tourism, sports and science and technology components. Groundbreaking was held in January and the park is anticipated to open between 2020 and 2021.
The project is located in Foshan, a southern China city of more than seven million people that is part of the affluent, greater Pearl River Delta mega metropolitan region.
"We are extremely excited that the delivery of our first Nickelodeon theme park will be managed by a world leading company with the global experience and successful track record that Aecom brings," said Elite Global Group director Michael Chang. “Millions of Chinese consumers enthusiastically await the opening of the project, which we believe will introduce innovations and advance China's theme park industry.”
