Aecom picked for Malaysian rail link

The contractor building Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link has chosen Aecom to provide site supervision services.

The work for China Communications Construction Company covers the project’s stations, viaducts, tunnels and depots.

“Such massive rail infrastructure will open up new opportunities for the people in the East Coast states by facilitating the creation of new jobs, stimulating industries and enhancing mobility, in tandem with the growth that is being driven by the East Coast Economic Region initiative,” said Aecom Malaysia country director Patrick Wong.

The ECRL project will link Kuala Lumpur and Port Klang to the East Coast. It will serve all the main hubs of the East Coast region and will connect to Malaysia’s main rail network once it is completed in 2024.

This project is also a great opportunity to further grow local talent in this field and create rail industry leaders whose expertise will be sought after globally, said Aecom Southeast Asia regional executive Billy Wong.