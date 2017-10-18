News » International » Aecom to manage $1.2bn Florida schools programme » published 18 Oct 2017
Aecom to manage $1.2bn Florida schools programme
Aecom has won the program management contract for a $1.2bn (£908m) upgrade of schools in Palm Beach County in the US state of Florida.
Palm Beach County School Board approved the contract for the provision of management services for its capital improvement programme. The programme encompasses the design and construction of five new schools as well as renovations and repairs at more than 100 campuses.
Aecom will provide full life-cycle services as part of the School District of Palm Beach County’s Capital Improvement Team. The scope of services for the five-year contract – which has five one-year renewal options - includes programme, project and design management, programme and project controls, estimating, scheduling, contract administration and construction bidding support.
“We look forward to partnering with the district on this major program to bring high-quality learning environments to students in Palm Beach County,” said Scot Bini, Aecom’s program management/construction management business line executive.
“We’re excited about moving forward with our capital projects with Aecom as a partner,” said Wanda Paul, chief of facilities for the School District of Palm Beach County.
The School District of Palm Beach County is the 11th largest in the country and the fifth largest in the state of Florida, with 185 schools serving more than 194,300 students.
