Ainscough adds to mobile tower crane fleet » published 20 Sep 2017
Ainscough adds to mobile tower crane fleet
Ainscough Crane Hire has added a pair of new truck-mounted tower cranes to its nationwide fleet: a Liebherr MK 140 and a Spierings AT6.
The six-axle Spierings model is the largest mobile tower crane on the market. It is the only unit with a fifth extendible jib section which, combined with the four other jib sections, delivers a lifting radius of 60 metres.
The Liebherr MK140, meanwhile, is prized by Ainscough for its ease of assembly and ability to operate in tight spaces; making it ideally suited for urban lifts.
Andrew Winter, operations director of Ainscough’s heavy cranes division, said: “Both cranes are popular with customers and the operators who use them. The applications are very diverse. We are pleased to add more capacity to already the best-maintained and diverse crane fleet in the country.”
