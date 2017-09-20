Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Ainscough adds to mobile tower crane fleet » published 20 Sep 2017

Ainscough adds to mobile tower crane fleet

Ainscough Crane Hire has added a pair of new truck-mounted tower cranes to its nationwide fleet: a Liebherr MK 140 and a Spierings AT6.

The Spierings AT6 mobile tower crane Above: The Spierings AT6 mobile tower crane

The six-axle Spierings model is the largest mobile tower crane on the market. It is the only unit with a fifth extendible jib section which, combined with the four other jib sections, delivers a lifting radius of 60 metres.

The Liebherr MK140, meanwhile, is prized by Ainscough for its ease of assembly and ability to operate in tight spaces; making it ideally suited for urban lifts.

Andrew Winter, operations director of Ainscough’s heavy cranes division, said: “Both cranes are popular with customers and the operators who use them. The applications are very diverse. We are pleased to add more capacity to already the best-maintained and diverse crane fleet in the country.”

 

 

This article was published on 20 Sep 2017 (last updated on 20 Sep 2017).

