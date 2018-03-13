Aldous Bill gains momentum

Draft legislation to amend the Construction Act to protect retention monies is gathering ever greater support from across the construction industry ahead of the bill’s second reading next month.

More than 60 trade bodies have thrown their weight behind the campaign for a private member’s bill introduced by Waveney MP Peter Aldous, a former charted surveyor.

It is being called the largest coalition that the construction industry has ever managed to muster.

The Aldous bill seeks to amend the 1996 Construction Act and ensure that retentions within construction are held in a third party trust scheme. This would help to protect companies in the construction supply chain from insolvency and payment uncertainty. It passed its first reading in January. The second reading is scheduled for Friday 27th April.

Private members’ bills, introduced at the initiative of backbench MPs without formal government backing, fail more often than they succeed but momentum is building behind this one. Carillion collapsing six days after the Bill’s first reading has pushed payment abuse up the political agenda.

Awareness of the bill and support for Peter Aldous are being coordinated by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) and the electrical contractors association (ECA).

ECA director of business Paul Reeve said: “Quite simply, the time for major change to retentions is now. Putting retentions in trust would help to protect the supply chain from future upstream insolvency, and it would reduce the amount held in retentions when buyers see that they can no longer use suppliers’ cash to support their own business model.”

BESA public affairs & policy manager Alexi Ozioro said: “Levels of support for the bill are very encouraging, and this is a real opportunity for government to show it can respond to urgent developments and legislate on more than just Brexit. It will take months, maybe years, to feel the full effect of Carillion, and what this bill will do is make sure thousands of people can enjoy a more secure future.”

The full list of 64 industry organisations supporting the Aldous bill is: