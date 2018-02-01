ALE installs 1,200t bridge

ALE has used its Mega Jack 800 system to install a 1,200t steel bridge in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 124m-long Brug van den Azijn crosses Albert channel.

ALE first transported the bridge by barge from Wondelgem to Antwerp. Once in Antwerp, the bridge was prepared at a site near the final location. The arches were fully assembled and then the entire bridge structure was transported 2.5km by barge to it final installation.

ALE’s Mega Jack 800 was then used to jack-up the deck 8m and position it higher than the abutments. The bridge was then lowered by 3m into its final position.

The project was undertaken for De Vlaamse Waterweg and the operations were completed within two weeks.

