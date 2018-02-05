News » International » ALE opens Melbourne office » published 5 Feb 2018
ALE opens Melbourne office
Heavy transport and lifting specialist ALE has opened a new office in Melbourne, Australia.
The new branch – ALE’s first in the state of Victoria - will offer the company’s full range of services, with a specific focus on civil works.
The increased presence in Australia is designed to put ALE closer to its clients in the Melbourne area and enable it to offer more localised services throughout the state of Victoria.
ALE already has branches in Brisbane and Gladstone in Queensland.
This article was published on 5 Feb 2018 (last updated on 5 Feb 2018).
