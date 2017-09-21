Alimak gets £3.8m Landmark Pinnacle deal

Chalegrove Properties is spending £3.8m on a shipment of Alimak hoists for use on its latest Canary Wharf tower.

Alimak has been awarded the contract to provide equipment and services on the Landmark Pinnacle, a 75-storey, 239-metre-high residential skyscraper being built on the site of the old City Pride pub on Westferry Road on the Isle of Dogs in London.

Most of the equipment will be delivered during 2017 and the project will run until 2020.

The £3.8m order includes high performance construction hoists, access tower, service and support for the vertical access systems during the project.

“This is the fourth large order we have received in Canary Wharf and the first from Chalegrove Properties Limited,” said Alimak Group chief executive Tormod Gunleiksrud, “and we are proud to be involved in The Landmark Pinnacle, which will be one of London’s tallest residential towers.”

The Landmark Pinnacle is designed by Squire & Partners; main contractor is J Reddington.