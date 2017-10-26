Alimak wins its largest-ever order

Alimak Group has won a contract to provide an access system for maintenance of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia.

The contract, which has an order value of SEK170m (£15.7m), involves the provision of a system based on building maintenance units (BMUs). It is the largest order ever awarded to Alimak Group.

The Roads & Maritime Services department of the New South Wales government signed the contract with group company Manntech. The BMUs will be designed and manufactured at the Manntech factory in Germany.

The project covers design, manufacture, installation and service of two complex motorised gantries spanning the bridge. They will carry BMUs to enable full access for maintenance purposes of the structure.

The equipment will be supplied and installed progressively for completion at the end of 2020.

“We are very pleased to be working on such an icon as the Sydney Harbour Bridge and to see the interest in, and recognition of, the group’s leading building maintenance solutions which are custom designed to support reliable, safe and efficient access to complex structures,” said Alimak Group CEO Tormod Gunleiksrud.