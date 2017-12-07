News » International » Alstom win two Iraq transit projects » published 7 Dec 2017
Alstom win two Iraq transit projects
Alstom has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for two major urban transport projects in Iraq.
The MoU with the Iraqi government is for elevated railways in Baghdad and Basra. The first project is to implement a 20km light railway in Baghdad, with the supply of rolling stock, electromechanical systems, tracks, associated civil works. The system is to link Al-Mustansirya, AlShab, Al-Wazyria, Alsarafia AlEtafia bridge, Al-Khadumia, AlMuthana airport and Al-Alawi.
The second project focuses on the development of the metro system in Basra, which consists of two elevated lines of approximately 30km each, 15 stations and one depot for each line. The lines run north to south from Zubair to Shat Alarab and east to west from Karma to the Desert.
“We appreciate the opportunity to develop industrial cooperation with the Republic of Iraq, in order to better address the country’s needs for urban transportation,” said Bernard Peille, managing director of Alstom in Western and Central Asia.
This article was published on 7 Dec 2017 (last updated on 7 Dec 2017).