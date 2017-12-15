News » Up To £20m » Alun Griffiths to improve enterprise zone access » published 15 Dec 2017
Alun Griffiths to improve enterprise zone access
Alun Griffiths (Contractors) has won a £9.8m highways contract from the Vale of Glamorgan Council.
Alun Griffiths’s contract is for an upgrade of the A4226 Five Mile Lane.
The works are designed to improve access and journey time reliability to Cardiff Airport-St Athan Enterprise Zone and reduce congestion in the area.
The enterprise zone is home to Cardiff International Airport, British Airways Maintenance Cardiff (BAMC), E-Cube Solutions and Cardiff Aviation. Aston Martin’s manufacturing and R&D facility is also due to start operation there in 2020.
This article was published on 15 Dec 2017 (last updated on 15 Dec 2017).