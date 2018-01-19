Amazon shortlists locations for $5bn HQ2

Amazon has whittled 238 proposals for the location of its second North American headquarters (HQ2) down to 20.

The company expects to create 50,000 jobs and invest over US$5bn (£3.6bn) in the city where it opens HQ2, a full equal to its Seattle HQ.

Proposals were submitted from metropolitan areas across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Of the locations moving forward to the next phrase, 19 are in the USA and one is in in Canada. They are:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Columbus

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County

Nashville

Newark

New York City

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh

Toronto

Washington DC

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Amazon’s Holly Sullivan. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Amazon evaluated each of the proposals based on the criteria outlined in the RFP to create the list of 20 HQ2 candidates that will continue in the selection process. In the coming months, Amazon will work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company’s hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community. Amazon expects to make a decision this year.

Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon, not a satellite office. The company plans to invest over US$5bn and grow the second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 jobs.