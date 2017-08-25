Amec Foster Wheel wins Wake Island airbase upgrade

Amec Foster Wheeler is to carry out a US$26.6m (£20.8m) project to upgrade the historic Wake Island US Air Force base.

The remote three-square-mile US territory located in the western Pacific Ocean is one of the US military’s most historically and strategically important assets, having been the refuelling and replenishment locale for the US Navy and Air Force during World War II.

The work at Wake Island is the 50th construction task order under Amec Foster Wheeler’s Sustainment, Rehabilitation & Modernization Task Order Contract (SATOC) with the Air Force.

Amec Foster Wheeler will modernise Wake Island’s electrical distribution system. It will carry out upgrades to approximately eight miles of medium-voltage electrical lines and install of a 750kW ground-mounted photovoltaic system with battery storage.

President, environment and infrastructure, Ann Massey said: “Wake Island’s tropical location means we can help the Air Force use solar energy to reduce energy costs and the importation of diesel fuel at this historic airfield.”