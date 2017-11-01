News » Over £20m » Amey and Nuttall help with Transpennine rail options » published 1 Nov 2017
Amey and Nuttall help with Transpennine rail options
Amey, BAM Nuttall and Arup have been selected to work in alliance with Network Rail on enhancements to the Transpennine Route between York and Manchester.
The alliance has a contract to design infrastructure options for the route, covering upgrades to civils, track, railway systems and electrification west of Leeds.
The contract award follows on from the wider rail enhancements on the east of Leeds part of the Transpennine Route between York and Leeds, awarded in October 2014 to VolkerRail, Murphy and Siemens.
Network Rail and the alliances are working on the development of options for the Transpennine Route Upgrade and will submit these to the Department for Transport (DfT) for consideration in December.
This programme is part of the Great North Rail Project, and Britain's Railway Upgrade Plan.
Paul McKeown, director of route sponsorship for Network Rail’s London North Eastern and East Midlands route, said: “We are focussed on developing the potential infrastructure enhancements that will lead to faster, more frequent and more reliable train services across the north and will submit these to the Department for Transport at the end of the year.”
