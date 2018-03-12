Amey pair win unfair dismissal case

An employment tribunal has ruled that Amey was unfair to dismiss two maintenance workers for raising safety concerns at Liverpool Prison.

The BBC reports that John Bromilow and Harry Wildman were sacked by Amey on the grounds that they brought the firm into disrepute by discussing new working practices with the prison governor.

Amey took over the prison maintenance contract in June 2015 and introduced a new way of working that required maintenance staff to work alone on most jobs, rather than in pairs as they had always previously done.

Mr Bromilow and Mr Wildman, with many years of experience, challenged the new system on the grounds that it would be too easy for prisoners to steal tools from them. Ultimately they told the prison governor that they were consulting the Health & Safety Executive. Amey sacked them.

The employment tribunal ruled that the men were unfairly dismissed and had acted in good faith.

Amey told the BBC that: "Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees, and we have a robust whistleblowing policy in place which provides a number of channels for our employees to escalate concerns about their health and safety.

"We encourage all employees to follow these protocols so we can address their concerns in the most thorough and efficient way possible."

Jon Heath, solicitor for the pair, said it was a “scandalous” case and “one of the more startling examples of an unfair dismissal that I have come across".

The full story features on BBC Radio 4’s File on 4 programme on at 8pm on 13th March as part of a report on prison maintenance. It is also available on the BBC iPlayer.