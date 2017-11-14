Anglian's Evans heads client group

Anglian Water alliance operations director Dale Evans is taking over as chair of the infrastructure client group (ICG).

Dale Evans, who runs Anglian Water’s @one Alliance supply chain collaboration, takes over from Andrew Mitchell, chief executive of Tideway, who has held the post for four years.

Mr Mitchell will continue to chair the infrastructure industry innovation platform (or i3P).

The infrastructure client group (ICG) was established by the Institution of Civil Engineers and Infrastructure UK, now the Infrastructure & Projects Authority (IPA), on a quest to improve productivity of the construction industry.

HS2 managing director Jim Crawford will be vice-chair of the ICG.

The latest ICG initiative, called Project 13 Community, is aiming to change the industry “away from a transactional approach to a value-driven approach”.

Dale Evans, incoming chair of the ICG said: “I’m taking the chair at an exciting time as we see the Project 13 Community grow and have a real opportunity to reshape the way infrastructure is delivered. I know from my time at @one Alliance what is possible from new ways of working and moving away from older models.”