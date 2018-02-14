Another prefab tower block for Croydon

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has approved plans for a 21-storey modular building.

The tower block at Addiscombe Grove in Croydon will be one of the tallest to use offsite construction, with prefabricated components craned into place.

However, it will not be as tall as the two modular towers at 101 George Street in Croydon that Tide Construction is planning. These will be 44 and 38 storeys, with flats for private rent delivered in ready wired, plumbed and glazed modules. [See our previous report here.]

Pocket Living was granted planning permission by Croydon Council in November 2017 to build the 21-storey tower on the site of a recently demolished town house next to a church on Addiscombe Grove. The Mayor of London has now signed off the scheme too.

It was initially proposed as being 70% affordable flats, offered to first-time buyers at a discount below market prices. The developer has now agreed in principle to make the remaining homes available for shared ownership, making all 153 homes in the Croydon block affordable.

Pocket is backed by £25m of City Hall funding to support 1,059 new homes, a third of which are expected to be built off-site in a factory.

Pocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing said: “At Pocket, we always aspire to lead the way. Addiscombe Grove is a great example of this, where we are aiming to use modular construction to deliver homes faster and increase the genuinely affordable housing provided from 73% to 100%.