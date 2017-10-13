Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Anti-tilt alarm for dumpers » published 13 Oct 2017

Anti-tilt alarm for dumpers

Emolice Technology, a Bracknell-based manufacturer of inclinometers, has developed a warning system for forward tipping dumper trucks that are about to overturn.

Emolice Si-1 slope indicator Above: Emolice Si-1 slope indicator

The Si-1 tilt warning system is designed to help address the mounting number of deaths and injuries caused by site dumpers overturning on construction sites.

The Emolice Si-1 slope indicator has an integrated dual axis tilt sensor that measures the operating angle of the machine for both pitch and roll.  The tilt measurement is shown on two LCD screens, providing visual as well as audible alarms.

The Si-1 is priced at £495 and can be fitted to new machines or retrofitted to in-service machines, with installation and setting taking just 10 minutes, the manufacturer says.

 

 

 

This article was published on 13 Oct 2017 (last updated on 13 Oct 2017).

