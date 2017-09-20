News » Up To £20m » Arcadis kicks on A66 » published 20 Sep 2017
Arcadis kicks on A66
Arcadis has won a two-year contract with Highways England to develop proposals for the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine scheme.
Arcadis’ commission involves identifying improvements to the 50-mile corridor between the M6 and A1(M) motorways, Penrith to Scotch Corner. Arcadis will be focusing on delivering design, traffic, economic and environmental assessments across the route.
Transport links across the Pennines are limited and the A66 has a poor safety record, with only intermittent sections of dual carriageway.
With no significant east-west routes across the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the only other half-decent east-west crossings in Yorkshire are the A59 by Harrogate and Skipton and the M62, south of Leeds.
Arcadis project director Steve Davies, at, said: “Delivering better road links across the region is a core component for developing the Northern economy and an integral part of the Northern Powerhouse agenda. As part of this, the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine scheme will play a major role in establishing more effective connections, ensuring safer and more reliable journey times between our key cities and ultimately supporting wider regional growth and prosperity.”
