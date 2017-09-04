Arcadis to manage £175m Belfast Hub project

Arcadis has been awarded the delivery partner contract by Northern Ireland’s Translink for construction of a new integrated public transport hub in Belfast.

The £175m Belfast Hub will be built on the site of the Europa Bus Centre and Great Victoria Street railway station. It is designed to provide a gateway for the city and create a new city district, to be called Weavers Cross.

Arcadis has been signed up to provide project management, commercial management and site supervision for the enabling and main works, as well as providing strategic advice for procurement and design.

The development will include a new station quarter, public areas and a large section of potential retail and office space.