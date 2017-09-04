News » Over £20m » Arcadis to manage £175m Belfast Hub project » published 4 Sep 2017
Arcadis to manage £175m Belfast Hub project
Arcadis has been awarded the delivery partner contract by Northern Ireland’s Translink for construction of a new integrated public transport hub in Belfast.
The £175m Belfast Hub will be built on the site of the Europa Bus Centre and Great Victoria Street railway station. It is designed to provide a gateway for the city and create a new city district, to be called Weavers Cross.
Arcadis has been signed up to provide project management, commercial management and site supervision for the enabling and main works, as well as providing strategic advice for procurement and design.
The development will include a new station quarter, public areas and a large section of potential retail and office space.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 4 Sep 2017 (last updated on 4 Sep 2017).