Architect chosen for Glasgow College of Arts

The University of Glasgow has selected a team led by Hawkins\Brown Architects to design its new College of Arts building.

The £36m building is part of the university's £1bn campus development programme on the site of the former Western Infirmary. The College of Arts will be on the south of the site, facing Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery, forming a new cultural quarter in the west end of Glasgow.

Over the next year, the design team will develop the new building from concept to detail design. It is envisaged that construction will be completed in 2022.

Vice-principal Roibeard Ó Maolalaigh, head of the College of Arts, said: “The Hawkins\Brown team demonstrated an excellent understanding of our brief to develop a creative thinking space which will act as an inspiration for the arts and humanities. “

Eleanor Magennis, project development manager for the College of Arts project, added: “The new College of Arts will be a gateway building connecting the University with the West End’s Cultural Quarter. Our masterplan calls for a distinctive building of high architectural quality. This will be Hawkins\Brown’s first project in Scotland and they impressed us during the interview process with their experience, enthusiasm and engaging approach.”

Roger Hawkins, founding partner of Hawkins\Brown, said: “Key to our design was the potential exchange of cultural ideas for students, staff and the wider public of Glasgow.”

Multiplex was appointed programme delivery partner for the University of Glasgow’s campus development last year. John Graham won the enabling works packages.