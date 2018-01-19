Arup and Motts picked for Australian rail scheme

Arup and Mott MacDonald are part of the winning design-build team for the AU$174m (£100m) Oaklands Crossing rail project in South Australia.

The project involves removal of a level crossing near Adelaide.

McConnell Dowell, Arup and Mott MacDonald will work in alliance with the South Australian Government Department of Planning, Transport & Infrastructure to design and construct the grade separation project.

South Australian minister for transport and infrastructure Stephen Mullighan said that the project will support approximately 160 jobs during major construction, which is expected to start in mid-2018 and is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

The current level crossing generates congestion on the busy Morphett and Diagonal Roads, with boom gates down for approximately 25% of the peak traffic periods.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this appointment with our Alliance partners, DPTI, McConnell Dowell and Mott MacDonald,” said Liam O'Donohue, Arup’s transport leader for Victoria and South Australia. “It’s an exciting time for infrastructure in South Australia, and Arup looks forward to bringing our local and global expertise in road rail grade separations to this significant project for the State, helping to improve safety and ease traffic congestion at the busy Oaklands Crossing.”

The Oakland Rail Crossing project is a key component of the state government’s integrated transport and land use plan, which is aimed at enhancing the connections between people and places across South Australia.

The final design will be completed by the third quarter of 2018 and site work is due to begin mid-2018.