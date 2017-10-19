News » International » Arup lands management of Hong Kong hospital projects » published 19 Oct 2017
Arup lands management of Hong Kong hospital projects
Arup is to carry out project management for the two largest schemes in the Hong Kong government’s 10-year hospital development plan.
Hong Kong Hospital Authority has appointed it for the New Acute Hospital (NAH) and the redevelopment of the Prince of Wales Hospital (PWH).
Arup’s programme and project management team will lead and manage the projects from planning to execution.
The NAH will be built in the Kai Tak development area and will have a construction floor area (CFA) of 500,000m2, making it the largest hospital in Hong Kong. The eight-year project includes five buildings, delivering a range of acute secondary and tertiary hospital services. The hospital will house 2,400 beds, 32 operating theatres and a trauma centre, providing accident and emergency, clinical, ambulatory and rehabilitation services. Facilities will also include a community health centre, helipad and a public waterfront promenade with link bridges and subways.
The PWH redevelopment will group currently scattered clinical services to enhance accessibility while providing additional space for operational needs and service developments. PWH is a regional acute hospital that provides a wide range of secondary and tertiary services for the residents in the New Territories East Cluster as well as highly specialised quaternary services for patients from other areas. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. The entire redevelopment will comprise 1,650 in-patient and day beds in a CFA of 140,750m2.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 19 Oct 2017 (last updated on 19 Oct 2017).