News » International » Arup signs deals for China’s Belt & Road programme » published 13 Feb 2018
Arup signs deals for China’s Belt & Road programme
Arup has signed two deals to work with Chinese partners on the country’s massive Belt & Road Initiative (BRI).
The BRI is being championed by the Chinese government to improve connectivity in China, Asia and through to Europe. The memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with China Overseas Engineering Group and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering are designed to help unlock business opportunities to support the development of critical infrastructure along the routes.
The deals were signed by Arup chairman, Gregory Hodkinson, and Arup’s East Asia chairman, Michael Kwok, in the presence of the UK secretary of state for international trade, Liam Fox.
Hodkinson said: “The MoUs underline the strategic importance of the Belt & Road Initiative, not just for Arup and our Chinese partners, but for the many countries along these trade corridors who will benefit from better connectivity between nations and economic blocs. Reducing costs and, more importantly, reducing barriers between people around the globe will help boost trade ties, enhance growth and help tackle poverty.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 13 Feb 2018 (last updated on 13 Feb 2018).