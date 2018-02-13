Arup signs deals for China’s Belt & Road programme

Arup has signed two deals to work with Chinese partners on the country’s massive Belt & Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI is being championed by the Chinese government to improve connectivity in China, Asia and through to Europe. The memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with China Overseas Engineering Group and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering are designed to help unlock business opportunities to support the development of critical infrastructure along the routes.

The deals were signed by Arup chairman, Gregory Hodkinson, and Arup’s East Asia chairman, Michael Kwok, in the presence of the UK secretary of state for international trade, Liam Fox.

Hodkinson said: “The MoUs underline the strategic importance of the Belt & Road Initiative, not just for Arup and our Chinese partners, but for the many countries along these trade corridors who will benefit from better connectivity between nations and economic blocs. Reducing costs and, more importantly, reducing barriers between people around the globe will help boost trade ties, enhance growth and help tackle poverty.”