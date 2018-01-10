Arup team to design Brisbane cruise terminal

Arup and architect Arkhefield have been awarded the detailed design contract for a new international cruise terminal in Brisbane, Australia.

The Brisbane International Cruise Terminal at Luggage Point will allow the world’s largest cruise ships to visit the city, helping increase the number of international and domestic visitors to the region.

The new $158m facility comprises a 9,300m2 terminal building, 200m-long wharf and public open spaces together with parking for cars and buses.

Arup is responsible for detailed design and analysis of the wharf, terminal building, and landside civil works.

“With a design team made up of more than 20 disciplines, the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal is a truly multidisciplinary project and we look forward to collaborating with Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) to deliver it,” said Arup’s Lloyd Twomey.

The project is the second market-led proposal (MLP) in Queensland to advance to the delivery phase.

Twomey added that the firm’s engagement comes after successfully supporting Port of Brisbane’s submission of a detailed business case as part of the stage 2 ‘detailed proposal’ phase of the MLP.

“With a strong understanding of key project challenges, opportunities and stakeholders, we were able to realise significant cost savings and deliver a value for money solution that was instrumental in PBPL’s proposal being accepted by the Queensland government,” he said.

Construction of the wharf expected to start in the middle of this year.