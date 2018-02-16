Arup to advise Philippines on $11bn construction programme

Arup has been appointed to help the Philippine government prepare for construction of major bridges, tunnels and roads with a combined value of more than US$11bn (£7.6bn).

The contract has been awarded by the country’s Infrastructure Preparation & Innovation Facility (IPIF), supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). In October 2017, ADB approved a US$100m loan for the IPIF to support the Philippine government in accelerating the delivery of projects under its ‘Build, Build, Build’ programme. Arup was selected by DPWH using ADB’s procurement standards.

“The Philippine government is embarking on an ambitious, but much-needed infrastructure development program,” said DPWH secretary Mark Villar. “Major infrastructure projects involving the construction of tunnels through mountainous areas and long-span bridges across islands are unprecedented in the Philippines. A world-class firm like Arup will help our government generate large-scale, state-of-the-art infrastructure projects, optimise public investment, and realise our infrastructure vision.”

Arup will help DPWH prepare feasibility studies and detailed engineering designs for tunnels, highways and new inter-island bridges.

“DPWH’s selection of Arup, which has decades of experience in mega transport projects, shows that the Philippine government is becoming increasingly savvy in managing large-scale infrastructure projects,” said Hiroaki Yamaguchi, director of the transport and communications division for ADB’s Southeast Asia department. “We expect Arup to share its cutting-edge technology, innovation, and know-how with the government. ADB looks forward to continuing to work with both DPWH and Arup to help the government realise its ambitious projects under the ‘Build, Build, Build’ programme.”